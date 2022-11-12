Friday Football Focus: CIF Quarterfinal Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of CIF Central and Southern Section quarterfinal football playoff action.
Segment 1: St. Joseph loses at Liberty 49-13, Mission Prep defeats Arroyo Grande 35-14, Atascadero routs Madera South 39-8 and Morro Bay loses a heartbreaker 28-27 at Dos Palos.
Segment 2: Templeton rallies past Corcoran 21-17.
Segment 3: Pacifica loses to Cathedral 26-21, Newbury Park falls to Newport Harbor 49-28
Segment 4: Santa Paula loses at Arrowhead Christian 14-13
Segment 5: Bishop Diego talks about playing El Modena