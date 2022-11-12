Friday Football Focus: CIF Quarterfinal Highlights

Segment 1: St. Joseph loses at Liberty 49-13, Mission Prep defeats Arroyo Grande 35-14, Atascadero routs Madera South 39-8 and Morro Bay loses a heartbreaker 28-27 at Dos Palos.

