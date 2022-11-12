Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
By
Published 12:12 am

Friday Football Focus: CIF Quarterfinal Highlights

picture.00_00_00_00.Still001
Friday Football Focus CIF Quarterfinal edition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of CIF Central and Southern Section quarterfinal football playoff action.

Segment 1: St. Joseph loses at Liberty 49-13, Mission Prep defeats Arroyo Grande 35-14, Atascadero routs Madera South 39-8 and Morro Bay loses a heartbreaker 28-27 at Dos Palos.

https://youtu.be/JPNmqX-a0Kc
Segment 1

Segment 2: Templeton rallies past Corcoran 21-17.

https://youtu.be/4AxRbocGjis
Segment 2

Segment 3: Pacifica loses to Cathedral 26-21, Newbury Park falls to Newport Harbor 49-28

https://youtu.be/4SGGnFEbDC0
Segment 3

Segment 4: Santa Paula loses at Arrowhead Christian 14-13

https://youtu.be/fwkkK0QW-CQ
Segment 4

Segment 5: Bishop Diego talks about playing El Modena

https://youtu.be/LGdYTYVdE0I
Segment 5

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

