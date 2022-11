ORCUTT, Calif. - Championship-winning head football coach Tony Payne stepped down at Righetti High School.

He led the Warriors program for five seasons which included last year's CIF-Central Section CIF Division 5 title, the first for Righetti in football.

Payne wants to have more family time and dedicate more time to his special education classes.

He went 29-25 with the Warriors, making two trips to the CIF finals.