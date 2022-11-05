Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
By
New
Published 12:21 am

Friday Football Focus: CIF first round playoff highlights

DOWNEY SB.00_00_34_18.Still001
Friday Football Focus CIF Playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of CIF-Southern Section and Central Section first round playoff games.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara loses to Downey 38-21, Camarillo beats Roosevelt 35-20, St. Joseph whips East Clovis 41-6 and Pioneer Valley blanks Delano 27-0.

https://youtu.be/cWrCtRGUShQ
Segment 1

Segment 2: Templeton beats Roosevelt 27-14, Morro Bay edges Golden Valley 28-25, Madera South outlasts Santa Maria 40-34.

https://youtu.be/lnHmL5LP1E8
Segment 2

Segment 3: Pacifica beats Rio Mesa 34-7.

https://youtu.be/-O-3aWSa3JA
Segment 3

Segment 4: Hueneme defeats Linfield Christian 27-6

https://youtu.be/cE-RCnu68DQ
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results

https://youtu.be/g4LLHQBR0JA
Segment 5

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

