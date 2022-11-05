Friday Football Focus: CIF first round playoff highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of CIF-Southern Section and Central Section first round playoff games.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara loses to Downey 38-21, Camarillo beats Roosevelt 35-20, St. Joseph whips East Clovis 41-6 and Pioneer Valley blanks Delano 27-0.
Segment 2: Templeton beats Roosevelt 27-14, Morro Bay edges Golden Valley 28-25, Madera South outlasts Santa Maria 40-34.
Segment 3: Pacifica beats Rio Mesa 34-7.
Segment 4: Hueneme defeats Linfield Christian 27-6
