Friday Football Focus Week 5 Highlights

Friday Football Focus Week 5 highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of area high school football teams in three counties: Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara edges Rio Mesa in overtime 7-6, Pacifica routs Ventura 49-0, Buena defeats Oxnard 28-12 and Dos Pueblos blanks Channel Islands 27-0.

Segment 2: Paso Robles edges Lompoc 34-33, St. Joseph pulls away from Arroyo Grande 52-17.

Segment 3: Mission Prep routs Nipomo 49-12

Segment 4: Santa Ynez defeats Righetti 31-11

Segment 5: Carpinteria loses to San Bernardino 48-7.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

