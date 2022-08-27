FFF Week 1 Highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of local high school football games in the 805. Although it's officially week one, for most schools it was their second game of the season as they played week 0 games.

Segment 1: Highlights of Santa Maria at San Marcos, Santa Barbara at Righetti and Nordhoff at Dos Pueblos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1akZNY3eepk Segment 1

Segment 2: Pioneer Valley at Lompoc, Cabrillo at Nipomo and Bakersfield Christian at St. Joseph

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbfXq7--cLI Segment 2

Segment 3: Centennial at Arroyo Grande, Morro Bay at Carpinteria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9b7HOHtKPWM Segment 3

Segment 4: Pacifica at St. Bonaventure