CIF-SS football pairings announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Unlike past seasons winning league does not guarantee getting a home game in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.

The postseason divisions are now determined by rankings.

The first round games are scheduled for Friday, November 5.

In Division 2 Camino League champion Bishop Diego is the 16th and final seed and they will be on the road at top seed Alemany.

Also in Division 2 Marmonte League champion St. Bonaventure will start the playoffs with a home game.

They will host an Inglewood team that is being heavily criticized for scoring 106 points in their last game against Morningside.

Simi Valley is 10-0 and they are at Orange Lutheran.

In Division 5 Channel League champion Pacifica is at Oaks Christian and Rio Mesa hosts Valencia.

In Division 6 Santa Barbara is on the road against Campbell Hall while Camarillo hosts Millikan.

Thousand Oaks is at Pasadena in Division 7.

Buena, who won the Pacific View League, will host Paraclete.

Santa Ynez is at Elsinore.

Lompoc, who went 5-5, received a home game in Division 9 against Western.

Ventura is Eisenhower and Hueneme plays at St. Margaret's.

Fillmore is home in Division 10 against Coachella Valley.

In Division 11 Nordhoff is at Vista Del Lago.