Nordhoff spoils the debut of AJ Pateras as head coach of Dos Pueblos
OJAI, Calif. - Sheets made sure it was curtains for Dos Pueblos.
After the Chargers cut a 14 point halftime deficit in half, Zac Sheets caught his second touchdown pass of the night.
The 46-yard scoring reception put Nordhoff back up by two touchdowns in the third quarter and they won 21-7.
The Rangers improved to 2-0 while DP lost their season opener as AJ Pateras made his Chargers head coaching debut.
Nordhoff struck first on a trick play at the very end of the first quarter.
Running back James Arrellanes executed a half-back option throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tony Ashton.
Sheets caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Carlos Bautista in the second quarter and Nordhoff led 14-0.
DP scored their lone touchdown on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter from Naythan Bojorquez.
