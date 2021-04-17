Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
April 17, 2021 11:56 pm
Gossett runs wild, Cardinals finish spring season undefeated

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. - Bishop Diego completed an unbeaten spring season on Saturday and a sophomore's super night led the way.

Running back Qu'Ran Gossett reached the end zone four times and also blocked a punt as the Cardinals (5-0) soared past Camino League foe Newbury Park 33-14.

Bishop Diego played its final three games on the road this spring and won them all.

The Cardinals also got stellar performances from RB Marcus Chan and QB Buddy Melgoza, among others, during the pandemic-altered season.

