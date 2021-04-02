Skip to Content
Bishop Diego football stays undefeated in spring with win at Simi

Bishop Diego edges Simi Valley 23-20 to stay undefeated.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Bishop Diego used a big first half to build up a big lead and they held on to edge Simi Valley 23-20 to move to 3-0 this spring.

After a scoreless first quarter, Bishop Diego scored first with a safety in the second quarter as Gabe Martinez tackled the Pioneers running back in the end zone.

Later in the second, running back Qu'Ran Gossett scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and the Cards finished off the scoring in the first half with a 31 yard screen pass from Michael Luckhurst to Marcus Chan.

The Pioneers closed to 16-13 before the Cardinals got a defensive score from Marcus Chan on a pick-6 interception.

Chan had four touchdowns and an interception last week.

Bishop Diego has now beaten three quality Ventura County schools, St. Bonaventure, Camarillo and now previously undefeated Simi Valley.

