Former Oaks Christian star RB Charbonnet to transfer to UCLA

Friday Football Focus

LOS ANGELES - Former Oaks Christian star running back Zach Charbonnet is continuing his college career closer to home.

Charbonnet announced Saturday that he plans to transfer to UCLA.

Charbonnet played two seasons at Michigan. After rushing for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, Charbonnet had only 19 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

Michigan went 2-3 in the pandemic-shortened season. Charbonnet now joins Chip Kelly's offense in Westwood.