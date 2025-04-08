Cal Poly keeps rolling as they run win streak to 9 games

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Alejandro Garza, with five straight two-hit games, has increased his hitting streak to 14 games in helping Cal Poly (23-8, 12-0 BWC) seal a convincing 8-5 midweek victory over San Jose State (18-15, 6-6 MWC) on Tuesday night at Baggett Stadium.

Garza went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a pair of runs scored in tallying his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. Ryan Fenn, also with a multi-hit game in a 3-for-5 effort, notched his sixth three-hit game this year.

Dylan Kordic (2-for-5, 3 RBIs) accounted for nearly half of the team's runs. Cam Hoiland continues to enjoy his recent starting looks as a designated hitter and cranked a 415-foot solo homer.

Reece Bueno put together 2 1/3 innings of relief work, allowing three runs but striking out three Spartans and earning the win (2-0). Chris Downs, Jake Torres, and Tanner Sagouspe combined for four complete, scoreless innings as Sagouspe notched his fifth save.

Cal Poly's RPI now sits comfortably at 17 after sweeping the home-and-home series over San Jose State, as the Mustangs have won nine consecutive games to tie LSU for the third-longest active win streak in Division I baseball.

During the win streak, the Mustangs have tallied double-digit hits in every game. They are currently four away from tying the longest win streak in program history. Cal Poly's 23 overall wins are tied for the most in the conference, and the Mustangs have yet to lose a midweek game this season.

Kordic quickly put up a pair of two-out RBIs in the first inning, and the Mustangs would not trail in the game after spreading their eight runs among five different innings. San Jose State pulled one back in the second with a trio of consecutive singles, but Hoiland, after reaching from a lead-off fielding error in the bottom of two, scored on Dante Vachini's ground-out RBI to retake a two-run lead.

A two-out solo shot from SJSU's Osorio-Agard cut the lead in half at the top of three. In response during the fourth, Cam Hoiland touched home base for the second time after sending a ball 415 feet into right-center for a solo home run, once again giving CP a two-run lead.

Kordic picked up his third RBI of the day in the bottom of five, and Castellon followed that with his own RBI single that nearly scored a second run. Castellon attempted to stretch his single into a double but got caught in a pickle. Kordic thought the defense was distracted and was tagged out trying to steal home in the confusion.

The Spartans dug into the Cal Poly lead during the sixth, grounding out to second base twice to score runners from third. San Jose State added another run on a blooping RBI single to shallow right field, cutting the Mustang lead to one run. Chris Downs read an attempted steal from first to second and closed the inning with a 1-3-6 pickoff to limit further damage.

The Mustangs once again responded as Jake Downing cleanly stole second in the bottom of six, but the throw from home plate pinged off his helmet and allowed him to speed all the way home when the Spartan left fielder had trouble gathering the ball. Fenn tripled directly after and Garza brought him home for the second time as that 8-5 lead would stand for the win.

Continuing with the eight-game home stand will be a much-anticipated conference series against Hawai'i. The Rainbow Warriors are tied with Cal State Fullerton for third in the Big West (9-6). The weekend slate will follow the usual 6 pm, 3 pm, and 1 pm schedule for a Friday through Sunday series at Baggett.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).