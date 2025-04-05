Big West slide continues for UCSB as they lose 1-0 to UC Davis

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 4-0 start to the Big West seems like a long time ago for the slumping UCSB Gauchos.

Bryan Green pitched 8 scoreless innings for UC Davis as they beat the Gauchos and their ace Tyler Bremner 1-0.

The defending Big West champion Gauchos have lost 8 of their last 9 league games to fall to 5-8 in conference.

Bremner (2-3) was terrific as he allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 10 in seven innings of work. He did not allow a walk but he was the tough luck loser.

Nick Leehey drove in the game's long run on an RBI single in the second inning.

Each side had 6 hits and there were no extra base hits in the game.

UCSB is 18-10 overall and they will try to bounce back on Saturday against the Aggies(14-13) starting at 3:05pm.