Cal Poly powers past Fresno State for 11th straight road win

FRESNO, Calif. - The Mustangs tallied a season-high tying 21 hits and smashed four home runs, led by a pair from Zach Daudet, for their ninth multi-homer effort this season during a 13-5 taming of the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Cal Poly's 11th straight away win is the best in NCAA Division I baseball, having not lost on the road since Feb. 22 at Texas A&M. The Mustangs (19-8, 9-0 BWC) have also won five overall games in a row after notching their 16th contest of double-digit hits in their last 20 games.

The Mustangs are also an astonishing 18-3 in their last 21 games after a challenging 1-5 start to the season. Though UC Irvine (21-5, 11-1 BWC) sits just behind them in the conference standings, Cal Poly remains in first place heading into another weekend of Big West baseball.

The team's 21 hits tied for the program's most in a single game this season as well as since 2017's matchup against Hawai'i (22).

Known this season for their mid-game offensive explosions, the Mustangs put up eight of their 13 runs in the fifth inning and 11-of-13 from the fifth to seventh innings.

They continue to be one of the nation's best defensive teams, entering the week at 16th for fielding percentage (.981) and turning five double plays at Fresno State, which ties a program Division I record accomplished only twice before.

All position players collected hits, including Zach Daudet, Nate Castellon, Jack Collins, Casey Murray Jr., Alejandro Garza, and Dante Vachini all collecting multiple hits. Daudet, Castellon, Collins, and Vachini also recorded multiple RBIs.

Daudet, the team's batting average (.410) and walks (18) leader is now tied with Kordic for second most HR on team after blasting a pair against Fresno State (12-16, 5-4 MWC). Cal Poly regular first baseman (4-for-6) enjoyed his third four-hit game alongside 4 RBIs and 3 runs.

Nate Castellon earned his first career home run in the third inning and went on to also collect his first four-hit game of the season (4-for-5) with 3 RBIs and 2 runs as well.

Following his 3-for-4 effort, Jack Collins remains the Big West leader for RBIs (39) and is also still on pace to tally one of the best season totals in program history.

Collins homered for the second consecutive game and 10th time this season, joining Brooks Lee and Collin Villegas as the only Mustangs with double-digit home runs in a single season through the last decade.

Josh Morano took over in the first inning for Luke Kalfsbeek and continued to put up a fantastic freshman season as a Mustang. Morano earned the win (1-0) and dropped his season ERA to 4.05 after five complete innings of work, allowing just one run.

Chris Downs has still not allowed a single run over his last 16 2/3 innings and six appearances.

Cal Poly now returns home for alumni weekend, hosting UC San Diego (14-13, 5-4 BWC) at the normal 6 pm, 3 pm, and 1 pm start times Friday through Sunday.

(Article courtesy Cal Poly Athletics)