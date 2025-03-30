UCSB Softball moves into top spot in Big West with sweep over Mustangs

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Softball team (19-16, 8-3 Big West) jumped to the top of The Big West standings with two wins over Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon. The Gaucho pitching staff limited the Cal Poly offense to just four runs across 14 innings while striking out 10.

GAME ONE: GAUCHOS 3, MUSTANGS 1

In the third inning, both teams scored their first runs. UC Santa Barbara responded after the Mustangs took a 1-0 lead as Jazzy Santos advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a caught stealing attempt, tying the game at 1-1.

In the fifth inning, UC Santa Barbara took the lead with Giselle Mejia's double to center field, followed by Bella Fuentes' sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Mejia home. This resulted in a 2-1 lead for UC Santa Barbara.

In the sixth inning, Carr extended the lead with a solo home run to left field, making the score 3-1 in favor of UC Santa Barbara. Mendoza kept the momentum going with a single and eventually stole third base, but was left stranded.

UC Santa Barbara's defense held strong through the seventh inning, despite the Mustangs loading the bases. A pop-up to shortstop concluded the game, securing a 3-1 victory for the Gauchos.

GAME TWO: GAUCHOS 6, MUSTANGS 3

UC Santa Barbara opened the game effectively, scoring three runs in the first inning. The scoring began when Alexa Sams walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Mejia followed with a double, driving in Sams for the first run. Fuentes then hit a double to right center, bringing home both Mejia and Ainsley Waddell, who had reached on a hit by pitch, establishing an early lead.

In the second inning, UC Santa Barbara extended their lead by adding two more runs. Tehya Banks reached on a throwing error and eventually scored on a fielding error after a single by Santos. Sams, who had also walked, scored an unearned run on a throw during Santos' steal of second base, making it 5-0.

The fourth inning saw UC Santa Barbara increase their lead to 6-2. After Carr reached base on an error, Sams delivered a double to left center, bringing home Katie Terrazas, who was pinch-running for Carr. This run was unearned due to the initial error that allowed Carr to reach base.

Despite the Mustangs' efforts to close the gap with two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth, UC Santa Barbara maintained their lead through to the end of the game. UC Santa Barbara's defense held firm in the seventh inning, preventing any more runs and securing the victory with a final score of 6-3.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly will wrap up their series tomorrow, March 30. First pitch between the Gauchos and Mustangs will be at 1 p.m.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).