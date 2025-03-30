Gauchos sweep Cal Poly and notch another 20-win season in softball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Softball team (20-16, 9-3 Big West) clinched their third consecutive 20-win season with a power surge Sunday afternoon. The Gauchos recorded six hits, all of which went for extra bases as they handily won the game 8-0 and swept the Blue-Green Rivalry Series.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara delivered a commanding performance against the Mustangs. In the second inning, Daryn Siegel ignited the offense with a home run to left field, bringing in the first run of the game. This was followed by Alexa Sams and Jazzy Santos, who each hit doubles to center field, driving in two more runs and giving UC Santa Barbara an early 3-0 lead.

The fourth inning saw UC Santa Barbara extend their lead significantly. Giselle Mejia doubled to left center, allowing Santos to score, and Bella Fuentes hit a three-run homer to left field, bringing home Lucy Mogan and Mejia. This explosive inning added five more runs to the scoreboard, pushing the lead to 8-0.

Throughout the game, the Mustangs were unable to counter UC Santa Barbara's offensive strength. The Gauchos' pitching and defense held the Mustangs scoreless, allowing only two hits and recording multiple strikeouts. The game concluded after the fifth inning with UC Santa Barbara's dominant 8-0 victory, marking a strong performance both at the plate and on the field.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

With three more RBIs today, Bella Fuentes is now tied for third all-time for runs batted in, in a single season with 42.

With the win, the Gauchos have secured their third 20+ win season. It is the first time the Gauchos have had such a streak since 2016 through 2018.

Daryn Siegel hit her first home run of the season to get the scoring started, it was her first home run in 758 days.

The Gauchos move to 12-5 in games in which they hit home runs and 16-1 when they score six or more runs in a game.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will hit the road next weekend as they travel to La Jolla, California to take on UC San Diego in a three-game set. The Gauchos and Tritons will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 4 and conclude the series with a single game on Saturday, April 5.

(Article courtesy UCSB Athletics).