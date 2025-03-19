Skip to Content
College Sports

UCSB guard Deuce Turner plans to enter transfer portal after inconsistent season

ENT_2373
Entenza Design
Deuce Turner averaged 9.6 points per game for UCSB
By
today at 10:05 pm
Published 9:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Deuce Turner will transfer from UCSB after playing one season with the Gauchos.

UCSB did not plan on bringing Turner back after an inconsistent year.

He scored a season-high 28 points in a loss to UC Irvine to finish the regular season.

But he scored just 7 total points in 3 games at the Big West Tournament going 1-for-7 from the field in 29 minutes of action.

Turner averaged 9.6 points per game this past year for UCSB.

He was the WCC Sixth Man of the Year in the 2023-'24 season with the University of San Diego averaging 15.5 points per game.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content