UCSB guard Deuce Turner plans to enter transfer portal after inconsistent season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Deuce Turner will transfer from UCSB after playing one season with the Gauchos.

UCSB did not plan on bringing Turner back after an inconsistent year.

He scored a season-high 28 points in a loss to UC Irvine to finish the regular season.

But he scored just 7 total points in 3 games at the Big West Tournament going 1-for-7 from the field in 29 minutes of action.

Turner averaged 9.6 points per game this past year for UCSB.

He was the WCC Sixth Man of the Year in the 2023-'24 season with the University of San Diego averaging 15.5 points per game.