Gauchos get payback on CS Northridge and advance to Big West semifinals

HENDERSON, Nevada. - The UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball team (21-12, 11-9 Big West) shut down CSUN (22-10, 14-6 Big West) on the defensive end of the floor forcing a season-high 21 turnovers and 12 steals in the contest. Despite a late comeback attempt the Gauchos held off the Matadors to advance into the semifinals with a 78-72 win.

FROM HEAD COACH JOE PASTERNACK

"I thought our guys were determined," said Pasternack. "We got swept by them in the regular season, but the only game that matters is the one in the conference tournament. Our guys did an excellent job on the defensive end, but I thought a lot of people really contributed tonight."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos came out firing on all cylinders. After winning the jump ball the Gauchos started the game on a 11-5 run led by Jason Fontenet II, Stephan Swenson and Colin Smith. Swenson hit back to back three pointers during the stretch. From there the Gauchos wrecked havoc on the defensive end the entire opening half. The Blue and Gold forced 14 turnovers and blocked four shots. Midway through the half, CSUN took the lead but that did not last long as Cole Anderson hit one of his two three's in the half. A pivotal moment came after a Fontenet II steal leading to an alley-oop that was thrown down by Max Murrell. Despite efforts by the Matadors to regain the lead, the Gauchos did not let that happen and went to the locker room up 35-28.

In the second half, UC Santa Barbara maintained a steady lead over CSUN, highlighted by strong performances from multiple players including Jason Fontenet II, Stephan Swenson and Cole Anderson. Anderson and Swenson continued their three point barrage and Fontenet was lethal on both ends of the floor ending the game with five assists and two steals. Despite CSUN's attempts to close the gap, UC Santa Barbara's consistent scoring and defensive rebounds ensured their victory advancing them to the semifinals.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

The Gauchos forced a season-high 21 turnovers against the Matadors, 14 of which came in the first half. Stephan Swenson and Cole Anderson played a huge role as they each recorded four steals in the contest.

UC Santa Barbara hit 13 three pointers 12 of those came from Swenson (7) and Anderson (5).

CSUN's Marcus Adams Jr. came into the contest averaging 16.5 points and the Gauchos limited him to just two the entire game.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).