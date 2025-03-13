Cal Poly can’t hang onto lead and lose to UC San Diego in Big West quarterfinal

HENDERSON, Nevada. - Fourth-seeded UC San Diego came back in the closing minutes of the game to secure a 59-54 victory over No. 8 seed Cal Poly at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada during the second round of the 2025 Big West Women's Basketball Championship, presented by Credit Union 1. Despite trailing after the first half, the Tritons rallied with a strong fourth-quarter performance, outscoring Cal Poly 22-14 to clinch the win in UCSD's first-ever Division I postseason women's basketball game.

The Tritons improve to 18-15 on the season and advance to take on regular-season champion and top-seeded Hawai'i on Friday at Noon in the semifinal round. UCSD will be looking for their first win of the year over the Rainbow Wahine, who took both regular-season contests by a combined seven points.

Sumayah Sugapong was a standout for the Tritons, leading in several statistical categories, as the sophomore poured in 29 points including an 8-of-10 effort from the line and six steals. Kayanna Spriggs made a significant impact on the boards, securing 11 rebounds and swatting two shots. Graduate student Parker Montgomery added 13 points with a 3-for-3 night from three-point range.

UCSD trailed Cal Poly 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, with the Mustangs scoring 10 points in the paint and holding the 11-7 rebounding edge. Cal Poly shot 53.8 percent in the frame while holding UC San Diego to just 3-of-15 from the field.

Despite shooting seven-for-eleven from the field in the second quarter, the Tritons could not make up ground, trailing 33-24 at the break. Cal Poly senior Sidney Richards led the offensive efforts in the half with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting while Sugapong carried the load with 13 points for the Tritons.

During the third quarter, the Tritons outscored the Mustangs 13-7 to make up ground on the scoreboard, despite being outrebounded 12-5. UCSD capitalized on turnovers, converting seven points off six Mustang turnovers.

The Tritons' rally came in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cal Poly 22-14 to secure a narrow victory. Sugapong played a crucial role, dropping in the go-ahead three with 1:07 on the clock to give UCSD their first lead in the game. Cal Poly's Sydney Bourland was able to answer with a layup with 46 seconds remaining, before Sugapong again gave the Tritons the advantage on the drive to the basket with 39 seconds on the clock.

Three Cal Poly players eclipsed double figures in the contests, with 13 and a team-high seven rebounds from Richards, 11 points for senior Annika Shah and a 10-point effort with six assists for Sierra Lichtie in the loss. The Mustangs cap the year with a 14-18 mark.

