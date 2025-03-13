Skip to Content
Cal Poly advances to Big West semifinals with double-digit win over Riverside

Cal Poly is all smiles after beating the Highlanders
HENDERSON, Nevada. - Owen Koonce scored 20 points while Jarred Hyder added 18 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds as Cal Poly defeated UC Riverside 96-83 in a Big West Tournament quarterfinal game.

The Mustangs have won a season-high five straight games and will play second-seed UC Irvine on Friday at 8:30pm.

Cal Poly, seeded #7, improves to 16-18 on the year under first year head coach Mike DeGeorge.

The Mustangs won just 4 games last year under John Smith.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

