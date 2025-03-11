UCSB junior Skylar Burke garners 3 Big West honors including Best Hustle Player

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Big West Conference released their season awards for women's basketball ahead of the start of the conference tournament in Henderson, Nevada.

UCSB junior Skylar Burke collected three honors: Best Hustle Player and she is a member of the All-Defensive Team and Honorable Mention.

(Skylar Burke earns a Big West Specialty Award for her hustle. Entenza Design.).

Fifth year UCSB senior Alyssa Marin and Cal Poly senior Annika Shah were named All-Big West Second Team.

UCSB sophomore Zoe Borter and Cal Poly sophomore Mary Carter are All-Big West Honorable Mention.

Gauchos forward Olivia Bradley is a member of the Big West All-Freshman Team.

UCSB plays Cal Poly on Wednesday, March 12th at noon to open up the Big West Tournament.