Cal Poly clinches berth into upcoming Big West Tournament in women’s basketball

FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal Poly women's basketball rallied from a double digit second half deficit to come back and beat Cal State Fullerton on the road Thursday, 68-62, to clinch a spot in next week's Big West Championships.

Three Mustangs (13-16, 8-11 Big West) scored in double figures to help lead Cal Poly to a strong shooting night, going 7-14 from three and 17-21 from the free throw line. Sophomores Mary Carter and Sierra Lichite each finished with 17 points to lead the Mustangs. Carter made five threes and pulled down five rebounds. Lichtie grabbed a team high seven rebounds. Senior guard Annika Shah added 11 points.

It was a close opening quarter with Cal Poly able to take a 18-17 lead into the second. In the second quarter, Cal State Fullerton was able to take a large lead after going on a 20-4 run to go up 35-21. The Titans led by 12 at halftime, 38-26.

Cal Poly came out on a mission to start the second half, holding the Titans without a point the first six minutes as the Mustangs went on 10-0 run to begin the third and cut the deficit down to 38-36. Fullerton led 49-43 heading into the fourth.

Down 48-51 with 6:30 left in the fourth, Shah nailed a three to tie it before Lichtie converted an and-one turnaround on the Mustangs' next possession to give Cal Poly a 54-51 lead with just under six minutes left.

With the Mustangs leading 63-61 with 45 seconds, Cal Poly missed a shot to go up by four and committed a foul that sent Cal State Fullerton's Eva Levingston to the free throw line. She made the first but missed the second to keep Cal Poly in front by one. Sydney Bourland was then fouled and split a pair of free throws to put the Mustangs up 64-62 with 21 seconds to play.

Cal Poly got a stop and a rebound on the Titans' next offensive possession with 13 seconds left. Ashley Hiraki knocked down two free throws to put the Mustangs up 66-62 and seal the win.

Cal Poly will close the regular season Saturday with the final home game of the season and senior day against Long Beach State at Mott Athletics Center. Tip is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+ with the senior ceremony starting around 1:40 p.m.

