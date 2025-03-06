Three Westmont women’s basketball players receive PacWest honors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Westmont's Sage Kramer of Philomath, Oregon and Lisa Kiefer of Marburg, Germany have been named to All PacWest Teams and Kiefer has been named the PacWest Defender of the Year.

Kramer, a guard who was named to the All-PacWest First Team, ranks third in the PacWest in scoring averaging 17.1 points per game in PacWest play and 16.3 points per game overall. Kramer also ranks third in the PacWest in field goal percentage at .465 (160 of 344).

On January 27, Kramer was named the PacWest Player of the week after tallying 43 points and making 83% of her attempts from the floor (19 of 23) in a pair of Warrior wins over Hawai'i Pacific and Chaminade.

Then on February 19, the junior eclipsed 1,000 career points, making her the 18th player to do so in program history. She currently stands at 1,035 points.

Kramer scored in double digits in 23 of the Warriors' 27 games this season, including nine with 20 or more points. Her highest scoring game was in Hawai'i on January 2 against Chaminade when she posted 28 points.

In addition to her scoring prowess, Kramer ranks 10th in the PacWest in rebounding (6.5 per game). On February 1 against Concordia, Kramer pulled down 16 boards in one of two double-double performances this year.

Kiefer, named to the All-PacWest Third Team, led the PacWest in rebounding, averaging 11.7 per game. She was fifth in both blocked shots (1.3 per game) and in steals (2.2 per game)

Four times this season, Kiefer was recognized as the PacWest Defender of the Week.

On January 11 at Concordia, Kiefer recorded her season high in rebounds by tallying 20 in the game, which ties for the fifth most in program history. She also notched 18 rebounds in the conference opener at Fresno Pacific, 17 boards against the Master's and 16 rebounds four times.

The junior collected double-digit rebounds in 15 games this season – including the first eight games of the year - and recorded a double-double on three occasions.

Kiefer had at least one steal in all but five games this year, with a high of six against Point Loma on February 8. That was also the game in which she recorded her season high of seven blocks.

Westmont (17-10) begins play at the PacWest Championship on Thursday, with the Warriors, who are seeded fourth, taking on the Sunbirds of Fresno Pacific (14-13), who are seeded fifth. The winner will advance to take on top-seeded Point Loma Nazarene (23-5) in the semifinals on Saturday.

