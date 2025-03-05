Family Ties: UCSB swimmers Kyle and Anna Brill celebrate Big West titles together

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara men's and women's swim teams recently won both titles at the Big West Swimming and Diving Championships in Houston, Texas.

Both championships were no sure things as the Gauchos do not have a dive team so the swimmers had to make up those points.

The UCSB men edged out Hawai'i while the Gauchos women beat out UC San Diego for the top spot by less than 30 points.

The double victory was extra special for senior swimmer Kyle Brill and his sister, freshman swimmer Anna Brill.

"Being able to celebrate my very first conference win with her was just amazing, I couldn't ask for more," said Kyle Brill who was named Big West Male Swimmer of the Year.

"Having a mentor here has been so much fun for me," began Anna Brill. "He just inspires me a lot in and out of the pool, he has been a huge help."

Kyle Brill had three first place finishes and two second place finishes at the conference championships.

He finds out next week if his school-record times are fast enough to qualify for the NCAA Nationals that take place later this month.