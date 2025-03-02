Skip to Content
College Sports

Gauchos sink in the valley as CSUN tops 100 points in rout

UCSB.00_00_20_03.Still002
ESPN +
Jason Fontenet II scored 18 points in a lopsided loss at CSUN
By
Published 12:18 am

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - UCSB's defense didn't make the trip to the San Fernando Valley as Cal State Northridge broke the century mark on the scoreboard.

The Matadors routed the Gauchos 103-77 to complete the season-sweep.

It's the most points UCSB has ever allowed under head coach Joe Pasternack and the most by a Gaucho team since 2007.

The loss means UCSB can no longer finish in the top 4 in the Big West so the Gauchos will not receive a bye in the upcoming league tournament.

Scotty Washington had a game-high 23 points for the Matadors.

UCSB was led by Jason Fontenet II with 18 points.

The Gauchos are 11-8 in the Big West but they are 1-6 against the four teams ahead of them in the standings.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content