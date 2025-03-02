Cal Poly stays alive for spot in Big West Tournament with a big win over Bakersfield

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Senior Isaac Jessup knocked down seven three-pointers to finish with a team high 21 points and fellow guards Jarred Hyder, Owen Koonce, Peter Bandelj and Cayden Ward all added 14 Saturday afternoon as the Cal Poly men's basketball program climbed back into the Big West Championship seeding picture with a 98-72 victory against Cal State Bakersfield.

Jessup's seven three-pointers were one shy of the program single game record for Cal Poly, which led at the break, 45-41, before shooting 60.6 (20-for-33) percent from the floor during the second half while outscoring Cal State Bakersfield, 53-31.

Shooting 56.1 (32-for-57) percent for the game while holding Cal State Bakersfield to a 38.6 (27-for-70) percent clip, Cal Poly sank 14 three-pointers.

The Mustangs also finished 20-for-21 from the free throw line with the 95.2 percent figure ranking as the third highest single game mark in program history.

Individually, junior guard Luka Tarlac finished with a career best six steals for Cal Poly.

With Saturday's victory, Cal Poly (12-18, 6-12) moved a game behind seventh-place Cal State Bakersfield (13-18, 7-12) in the Big West standings. The Mustangs also remain a half-game behind eighth-place Hawai'i (14-14, 6-11) with the Rainbow Warriors hosting UC Davis at 9 p.m. PT.

With the top eight programs in the Big West standings qualifying for the March 12-15 conference championship, Cal Poly completes the regular season by hosting last-place Cal State Fullerton (Thursday, March 6) before visiting 10th-place Long Beach State (Saturday, March 8).

During Saturday's matchup, Cal Poly grabbed the seventh and final lead change at 30-29 after Ward hit two free throws five-and-half minutes before the break.

Leading by four at halftime, the Mustangs opened the second period with a 10-4 run punctuated by Jessup's sixth three-pointer which furthered Cal Poly's advantage to 55-45 with 16-and-a-half minutes remaining.

The Roadrunners cut their deficit to single digits just twice the remainder of the afternoon as Cal Poly led by as much as 33 down the stretch.

