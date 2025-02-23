UCSB edges Long Beach State and clinches spot in next month’s Big West Tournament

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball team (18-10, 10-7 Big West) edged Long Beach St. 58-56 in a closely contested game at Walter Pyramid. The Gauchos had one of their best defensive performances of the season ultimately leading them to a second consecutive win.

FROM HEAD COACH JOE PASTERNACK

"I am really proud of our teams toughness tonight, especially on the road," said Pasternack. "Good teams find a way to win when shots not falling, we had an incredible defensive performance and that was the difference."

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the first half, UC Santa Barbara demonstrated effective play, particularly through free throws, contributing to a 27-22 lead over Long Beach State. A key moment occurred when the Gauchos' Stephan Swenson made a 3-pointer with 6:42 left in the half, pushing the team ahead, 17-14. Throughout the half, the Gauchos capitalized on Long Beach State's fouls, converting them into free throws, with Deuce Turner and Kenny Pohto hitting critical shots from the line to maintain their lead.

In the second half, UC Santa Barbara scored 31 points, with significant contributions from Kenny Pohto, who converted multiple free throws, and Stephan Swenson, who scored crucial 3-pointers early on. The team demonstrated strong defensive play, highlighted by Swenson's steal at 13:44, which led to a basket, and Max Murrell's block. Although there was a tight exchange of points throughout the half, the Gauchos managed to secure key baskets, including a layup by Pohto late in the game to maintain their lead. Despite a few turnovers in the final minute, UC Santa Barbara's defense held strong and secured a 58-56 victory.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will return to The Thunderdome on Thursday, Feb. 27 as they host Cal Poly for the second leg of the Blue-Green Rivalry. The Gauchos and Mustangs will tip off at 7 p.m. with the game being broadcasted through ESPN+. Live stats will also be available though ucsbgauchos.com/MBBLiveStats.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).