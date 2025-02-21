Skip to Content
College Sports

UCSB routs last place Fullerton by 30 points

ENT_8025
Entenza Design
Deuce Turner led all scorers with 18 points
By
today at 12:14 am
Published 12:05 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos are now 8-0 against Big West teams below them in the standings.

But just 1-7 against the schools ahead of them in the league race.

Deuce Turner scored a game-high 18 points as UCSB crushed last place Cal State Fullerton 86-56.

(Cole Anderson leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage and was 2-of-3 vs Titans. Entenza Design).

UCSB trailed 25-24 with 4:19 remaining in the first half but they went on a 14-2 run to lead 38-27 at the break.

Eleven Gauchos scored including freshman Zion Sensley who tallied 14 points off the bench in the late stages of the game.

UCSB improves to 17-10 on the year and 9-7 in the Big West.

(Kenny Pohto scored 11 points for UCSB. Entenza Design).

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content