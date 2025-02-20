McIntyre sets scoring record as Westmont wins 6th straight game

MONTECITO, Calif. - It was on everyone’s mind at tip-off of Wednesday night's game between Westmont (13-13, 11-7) and Vanguard (11-12, 5-12) in Murchison Gym. The thing about historical happenings is that usually, it requires some waiting on behalf of the fans in the stands. On this occasion, however, from the first touch of Wednesday night’s game, all in attendance had their eyes on one man: Adrian McIntyre.

(Adrian McIntyre stands alone in single-season scoring record for Warriors. Entenza Design).

That is because entering tonight’s game, McIntyre had scored 701 points during Westmont’s first 25 games of the season. The program’s single season record? That belonged to Dan Heinrichs for 69 years entering tonight, as the once lethal scorer collected 706 points during the 1955-56 season. Needing just six points to break a 69-year record, McIntyre was surely well aware that all eyes were on him. This was nothing new, though, as the last time Adrian graced Kammerer Court he broke a 70-year old single game scoring record by dropping 51 against Point Loma.

Entering tonight, McIntyre had averaged 28.0 points-per-game this season. If his average ends above 26.2, he’ll break another longtime record, this one a 72-year mark set by John Crew in 1953. We’ll get to that one later. More importantly at this moment, Westmont entered tonight on a season-saving five-game winning streak. During those five wins, McIntyre had scored 21, 36, 51, 31, and 24, respectively.

All the talk about streaks and records has not distracted the senior, somehow. Rather, it has seemed to heighten the focus of the PacWest Player of the Year candidate. Adrian has not let the noise from fans and spectators distract him, nor has he let the attention of opposing defenses disrupt him. On Wednesday night in The Murch, it was Vanguard’s turn to try and spoil the plans of Westmont’s leading protagonist.

The Lions did their best to delay the inevitable, as the road team prevented McIntyre from so much as throwing up a shot for nearly four minutes. McIntyre did finally break free at the 16:17 mark, when he converted a layup to pull himself within four points of history. Another four-plus minutes of action would come and go before McIntyre earned himself a trip to the line, where he made both to pull himself within a pair. History would wait even longer, however, after McIntyre not only went one of two during his next trip to the line, but also headed to the bench for a rare breather.

When McIntyre checked back in with 7:25 to play in the half he had already tied Heinrich’s record thanks to his most recent trip to the line. On Westmont’s first possession, McIntyre teased the audience by missing an acrobatic layup attempt through some heavy traffic. You have to hand it to the Lions, in all honesty. They threw everything they had at McIntyre to prevent this moment as long as they could. They almost prevented it during the entirety of the first half, in fact, with Westmont’s crowd still standing in anticipation as the half entered its final three minutes.

Then, it happened.

With 2:33 remaining in the first half, Remington Rofer and Jarrett Bryant swung the ball to top of the key where it found the hands of one of the greatest scorers in Westmont Basketball history. Adrian McIntyre then cemented himself as an inner circle Westmont great when he connected from three-point range, and broke a 69-year old single season record. At the moment it happened, McIntyre surpassed Heinrich’s mark of 706 points with 709 of his own.

“That record has lasted for 69 years because that’s a ton of points,” said Westmont head coach Landon Boucher. “I am just so proud of Adrian, his growth, and his maturity in the past year. I am proud of our team for allowing this to happen, and for helping him accomplish this as well.

“Adrian is going to go down as one of the best Westmont Warriors ever. Tonight was another night that builds that case.”

While Westmont fans will look back on tonight through rose-colored glasses, the reality was Vanguard did everything in their power to spoil this special evening. McIntyre and the Warriors would not be denied, however. Adrian sent the Warriors into the locker room feeling better about themselves after he turned a 32-30 deficit into a 33-32 lead with a buzzer-beating three-pointer just beyond the midcourt line. The momentum swings would not stop there, however, as Vanguard took a multi-possession lead, their first of the second half, with seven minutes to play.

A layup from McIntyre, free throws from De’Undrae Perteete, and a three-ball from Bryant capped off a 7-0 run, igniting the Murchison crowd as the game entered its final stretch (56-53). Vanguard would lead for the last time with just under five minutes to play. McIntyre then converted both ends of an old-fashioned three-point play to give Westmont a lead right back. Vanguard tied it one last time with 3:53 to play, which was the last basket from either team for nearly two minutes.

Then, with 2:14 on the clock, Perteete landed his third triple of the night, and one of the biggest of Westmont’s season, to put the Warriors up for good. It would come down to free throws in the final minute, where Bryant and McIntyre went a perfect four of four to give Westmont every chance to secure the victory.

Up 68-65, Westmont got one final stop when Bryson Metz missed a contested three. Vanguard got an offensive rebound, but the second chance for the Lions ended immediately as Mason Romano intercepted a last-second pass to a potential three-pointer shooter as time expired.

When the buzzer went off, the night officially became as memorable as it was destined to be.

Amidst the handshakes and hugs that have become routine for McIntyre on a flooded Kammerer Court, Westmont’s single season scoring king was able to finally reflect on the evening.

Another aspect that made tonight a guarantee to be special was the fact before tip-off, McIntyre, Drew Ramirez, and Mason Romano were celebrated on their senior night. For Adrian, he walked across the floor with a large contingency of family and friends, including his brother, Anthony, his girlfriend, Eva, and his daughter, Amira.

“It was a big win,” began McIntyre, “not only for our seniors but for our whole program. We’re fighting for a playoff spot, and we’re proving that we’re capable of doing this. To be able to put that into action, and to win six in a row, it means a lot."

Finally, McIntyre was asked about the single season scoring title that now belongs to him.

“Again, all glory to God,” assured McIntyre. “Without him, none of this would be possible. I want to thank my family, my teammates, my coaching staff, (Norling), and everyone in the Westmont Basketball program that has pushed me to be better and pushed me to keep going. It means a lot.

“Breaking a 69-year old record, I did it for everyone that’s ever put a Westmont Warrior jersey on. I hope to carry this legacy as long as possible, but I'll be cheering on the next Warrior to break this record just like others have done for me.”

While the Warriors still have basketball to play, McIntyre was asked what he’ll remember most about playing in Murchison Gym.

“The comradery,” was the first thing that came to mind, “the fan base, the support, and all the memorable moments that made playing here so special. It’s been incredible. I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else, in anybody else’s gym.

“I just love that I got to be a Westmont Warrior and play inside of The Murch.”

McIntyre finished the night with 22 points, giving him 723 and counting this season. Elsewhere, Drew Ramirez made his own personal cheering section proud where more than a dozen of Ramirez’ friends and family gathered to see him drop fifteen points, all from beyond the arc. Perteete finished with 15 as well, as the rising star was a perfect six of six from the free throw line as well. Bryant dropped 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and four blocks, as the junior continues to make clutch plays down the stretch.

“What a game,” reflected Boucher. “It was an emotional game because our team just wanted to win for our seniors so badly. Senior nights can go different ways. At Westmont we have prided ourselves on getting these wins on senior night, because it’s the best way to celebrate those seniors playing one last game in The Murch.

“What a night it was. It was a gritty game, it was a physical game. You could tell that the emotions of the game affected our physical energy. It felt like both teams were running on fumes in the end, and I was just so proud of our guys to fight the way they did.”

After Wednesday’s win, the finish line is in sight. With a record of 11-7 in PacWest play, the Warriors remain alone in fourth place in the PacWest standings. This weekend, Westmont could officially clinch a berth in the PacWest Tournament. Westmont will look to help themselves in that regard as they chase their seventh straight win on Saturday night at Biola.

No matter how far this journey takes them, the rest of this team’s story is set to unfold on the road. Rest assured, however, these Warriors have left their home white uniforms in a better place than they found them.

(Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics)