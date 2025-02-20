Kramer joins 1,000 point club at Westmont in loss to Vanguard

MONTECITO, Calif. - Sage Kramer wasted no time becoming the 18th member of the 1,000-point club for Westmont Women’s Basketball. Coming into the game, she need just two points to hit the milestone. A minute and one-half into the game, Mariah Brown found Kramer open at the top of the arc. Kramer’s triple swished through the net for the first points of the game.

(Sage Kramer eclipses 1,000 career points, Entenza Design).

The junior guard from Philomath, Oregon tallied 232 points as a freshman, averaging 19.7 minutes and 8.0 points per game. In her sophomore year, Kramer stepped into the role of a starter and saw her playing time increase 10 minutes per game. Her offensive productivity also increased, scoring 13.0 points per game for a total of 364 for the season.

In 25 games this year, Kramer is averaging 16.6 points per game while playing an average of 31.4 minutes. Her current season point total is 416. With 14 points in tonight’s game, Kramer’s career total now stands at 1,012.

This season, Kramer ranks third in the PacWest in scoring, 10th in rebounding (6.5 per game) and sixth in field goal percentage (.469).

Unfortunately for Warrior fans, there was not much more to cheer about as Westmont (16-9, 12-6) fell to the Lions of Vanguard 71-54. The Warriors shot just 28.6% from the floor (18 of 63) and had trouble stopping a Vanguard team that made 29 of 56 (51.8%), including 8 of 23 (34.8%) from beyond the arc.

In addition to her 14 points, Kramer added eight rebounds. Bailey Fong added another 12 points and three rebounds while Jazmyn Shipp and Navin Mallon each contributed 10 points. Shipp also notched a team-high nine rebounds.

The Warriors stand in fourth place in the PacWest standings with two games remaining. The team has already secured a berth in the upcoming PacWest Championships that takes place March 6-8 at Dominican in San Rafael.

Before the postseason commences, Westmont will close out the regular season with games at Biola on February 22 and at Point Loma on March 1.

(Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics)