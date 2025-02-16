Skip to Content
Weekend results for local high school and college basketball

UCSB loses Big West game at UC Riverside
By
Published 11:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

NCAA Men's Basketball:

UC Riverside 81, UCS 69

CSUN 89, Cal Poly 85

Westmont 65, Academy of Art 62

NCAA Women's Basketball

UC Riverside 51, UCSB 42

Cal Poly 75, CSUN 34

Westmont 61, Academy of Art 56

High School Girls Basketball:

CIF-Southern Section Second Round

Division 1

Ventura 53, Crean Lutheran 38

Division 2AA

North Torrance 83, Dos Pueblos 63

Division 4AA

Tustin 47, Santa Paula 42

Tesoro 60, Foothill Tech 38

Division 4A

Warren 43, Thacher 29

Division 5AA

Nordhoff 61, Westminster 60

CIF-Central Section

Round One

Division 1

Arroyo Grande 54, Bullard 40

Division 2

San Luis Obispo 58, Dinuba 31

Orcutt Academy 77, Paso Robles 58

Mission Prep 70, El Diamante 54

Cabrillo 57, Righetti 33

Division 3

Shafter 37, Templeton 15

Morro Bay 55, Nipomo 26

Lompoc 36, Mission Oak 30

Division 4

Atascadero 50, Golden Valley 33

Santa Ynez 52, Pioneer Valley 33

Division 5

Chowchilla 48, Santa Maria 37

Boys Basketball

Round One

Division 2

Mission Prep 71, Hoover 51

Roosevelt 77, Atascadero 75

Porterville 72, Arroyo Grande 64

Hanford 59, San Luis Obispo 49

Division 3

Santa Ynez 55, Lemoore 52

South 74, Paso Robles 34

Justin Garza 61, Templeton 41

Righetti 58, Dinuba 55

Division 4

Ridgeview 60, Lompoc 46

Division 5

Orcutt Academy 61, Orosi 40

Santa Maria 72, Liberty 58

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

