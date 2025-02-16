Weekend results for local high school and college basketball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
NCAA Men's Basketball:
UC Riverside 81, UCS 69
CSUN 89, Cal Poly 85
Westmont 65, Academy of Art 62
NCAA Women's Basketball
UC Riverside 51, UCSB 42
Cal Poly 75, CSUN 34
Westmont 61, Academy of Art 56
High School Girls Basketball:
CIF-Southern Section Second Round
Division 1
Ventura 53, Crean Lutheran 38
Division 2AA
North Torrance 83, Dos Pueblos 63
Division 4AA
Tustin 47, Santa Paula 42
Tesoro 60, Foothill Tech 38
Division 4A
Warren 43, Thacher 29
Division 5AA
Nordhoff 61, Westminster 60
CIF-Central Section
Round One
Division 1
Arroyo Grande 54, Bullard 40
Division 2
San Luis Obispo 58, Dinuba 31
Orcutt Academy 77, Paso Robles 58
Mission Prep 70, El Diamante 54
Cabrillo 57, Righetti 33
Division 3
Shafter 37, Templeton 15
Morro Bay 55, Nipomo 26
Lompoc 36, Mission Oak 30
Division 4
Atascadero 50, Golden Valley 33
Santa Ynez 52, Pioneer Valley 33
Division 5
Chowchilla 48, Santa Maria 37
Boys Basketball
Round One
Division 2
Mission Prep 71, Hoover 51
Roosevelt 77, Atascadero 75
Porterville 72, Arroyo Grande 64
Hanford 59, San Luis Obispo 49
Division 3
Santa Ynez 55, Lemoore 52
South 74, Paso Robles 34
Justin Garza 61, Templeton 41
Righetti 58, Dinuba 55
Division 4
Ridgeview 60, Lompoc 46
Division 5
Orcutt Academy 61, Orosi 40
Santa Maria 72, Liberty 58