Gauchos lose heartbreaker at the buzzer in Irvine

UC IRVINE, Calif. - Devin Tillis scored 22 points, including a tip-in at the buzzer, to help UC Irvine beat UC Santa Barbara 62-60 on Thursday night.

Tillis also had eight rebounds for the Anteaters (21-4, 11-2 Big West Conference). Myles Che scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Justin Hohn had eight points and finished 3 of 8 from the field.

Che, with 0.6 seconds remaining, threw a high-arcing inbounds pass from the right corner of the baseline over the rim to the right block where Tillis jumped and tapped it in as time expired.

The Gauchos (16-9, 8-6) were led by Stephan D. Swenson, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Kenny Pohto added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for UCSB. Jason Fontenet II also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

"Our players competed hard tonight," said UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "They left it all out on the court. We will regroup and get ready for UC Riverside on Saturday."

(Article courtesy of AP plus UCSB Athletics supplied the quote).