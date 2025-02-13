Skip to Content
College Sports

Gauchos lose heartbreaker at the buzzer in Irvine

UCSB .00_02_18_16.Still002
ESPN +
Devin Tillis wins it for the Anteaters
By
Published 11:40 pm

UC IRVINE, Calif. - Devin Tillis scored 22 points, including a tip-in at the buzzer, to help UC Irvine beat UC Santa Barbara 62-60 on Thursday night.

Tillis also had eight rebounds for the Anteaters (21-4, 11-2 Big West Conference). Myles Che scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Justin Hohn had eight points and finished 3 of 8 from the field.

Che, with 0.6 seconds remaining, threw a high-arcing inbounds pass from the right corner of the baseline over the rim to the right block where Tillis jumped and tapped it in as time expired.

The Gauchos (16-9, 8-6) were led by Stephan D. Swenson, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Kenny Pohto added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for UCSB. Jason Fontenet II also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

"Our players competed hard tonight," said UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "They left it all out on the court. We will regroup and get ready for UC Riverside on Saturday."

(Article courtesy of AP plus UCSB Athletics supplied the quote).

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content