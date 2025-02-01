Gauchos blow out Long Beach State at the Thunderdome

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Stephan Swenson scored a team-high 20 points and Cole Anderson added 15 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point distance as UCSB routed Long Beach State 85-54.

The Gauchos made 12-of-21(57.1%) from the three-point line and shot 53.6% overall from the field.

(Deuce Turner scored 11 points off the bench for UCSB. Entenza Design).

UCSB outrebounded The Beach 42-27 as they improve to 6-5 in the Big West which puts them in sixth place.

The Gauchos are 5-0 against teams below them in the standings but just 1-5 versus teams in front of them in the Big West.