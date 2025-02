RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Cal Poly had their 2-game winning streak snapped with an 80-62 loss at UC Riverside.

The Mustangs struggled shooting the ball, making just 34 percent of their shots and they were only 10-of-34 from three point distance(29.4%).

Peter Bandelj led Cal Poly with 10 points.

The Mustangs fall to 2-9 in the Big West and 8-15 overall.

The Highlanders were paced by Barrington Hargress who had 20 points.