Cal Poly loses at home to UC Riverside

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Graduate guard Ashley Hiraki and senior forward Sydney Bourland both scored in double figures, but Cal Poly women's basketball saw their late comeback bid come up short as the Mustangs fell at home Saturday to UC Riverside, 64-56.

Hiraki finished with a team-high 13 points, Bourland had 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Annika Shah and redshirt sophomore forward Sierra Lichtie both added nine points for Cal Poly (10-11, 5-6 Big West), who struggled to shoot, going 33 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.

The Highlanders (10-11, 6-5 Big West) had three players score in double figures. UC Riverside shot 46 percent as a team.

Cal Poly trailed by 15 with just under four minutes left and proceeded to battle its way back and go on an 11-2 run over the next three minutes and get back within six. However, the Mustangs were unable to draw any closer the rest of the way.

UC Riverside led by two at halftime, 26-24. In the third with the Highlanders leading 29-28, UC Riverside went on a 7-0 run to go up by eight. Cal Poly was able to draw back within four by the end of the third.

