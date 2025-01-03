Cal Poly goes toe-to-toe with UC Irvine but loses in overtime as Big West losing skid hits 41 games

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly worked overtime but they could not end a dreadful Big West losing skid that has now reached 41 straight games.

Devin Tillis' 25 points helped UC Irvine edge Cal Poly 98-89 in overtime on Thursday.

Tillis also contributed 10 rebounds for the Anteaters (12-2, 2-0 Big West Conference). Bent Leuchten scored 24 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 12 for 14 from the foul line and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Myles Che shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 22 points.

Leuchten and Tillis converted three-point plays 34 seconds apart to make it 88-82 a little more than 2 minutes into overtime and UC Irvine led the rest of the way.

The Mustangs (6-9, 0-3) were led in scoring by Aaron Price Jr., who finished with a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Jarred Hyder added 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Cal Poly. Owen Koonce also put up 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Isaac Jessup hit a 3-pointer for Cal Poly that made it 80-all with 10 seconds left in regulation to eventually force OT.

The 41-game Big West losing streak began back on December 31, 2022.