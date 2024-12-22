Slumping UCSB loses for the 4th time in their last 5 games as they score season-low in points

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri. - It has not been a December to remember for UCSB who lost for the fourth time in five games this month.

They were held to a season-low in points in a 68-56 loss at Missouri State.

Kenny Pohto and Cole Anderson were the lone bright spots for the Gauchos.

Pohto scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

The senior Anderson drilled three 3-pointers for 11 points.

Dez White scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as Missouri State led 31-25 at the break.

The Gauchos never led in the second half.

Both teams are 7-5 on the year.

Of the Gauchos seven victories, only San Jose State at 7-6 has a winning record.