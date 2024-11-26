Skip to Content
College Sports

Gauchos use a 13-0 scoring run to finally pull away from Eastern Washington

ENT_1204
Entenza Design
Deuce Turner scored a game-high 17 points
By
Published 11:46 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB broke open a tight game with a 13-0 scoring run with under 8 minutes play to beat Eastern Washington 67-51.

Grad transfers Stephan Swenson and Deuce Turner combined for 11 points during that span that saw UCSB extend their lead to 60-42.

(Stephan Swenson helped UCSB pull away. Entenza Design).

Turner scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the second half while Swenson tallied all 9 of his points after halftime.

(Deuce Turner turned up the heat in the second half. Entenza Design).

UCSB, who led 30-28 at the half, improves to 5-1 on the year while Eastern Washington drops to 1-6.

(Max Murrell made 3-of-4 of his three-point shots and finished with 11 points. Entenza Design).

The Gauchos (5-1) host Mississippi Valley State on Friday at 7pm.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
college basketball
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content