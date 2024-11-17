Swenson and UCSB holds off San Jose State to stay undefeated on young season
SAN JOSE STATE, Calif. - Stephan Swenson drilled a three-pointer with 20 seconds left to put UCSB ahead by four points as the Gauchos edged San Jose State 64-59 on the road to move to 4-0 on the year.
Swenson scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half.
Senior Cole Anderson made 6-of-8 of his three-point attempts for a team-high 18 points.
Kenny Pohto turned in a terrific game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
UCSB hosts UTEP on Wednesday at 7pm to begin a 4-game homestand.