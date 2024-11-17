Skip to Content
College Sports

Swenson and UCSB holds off San Jose State to stay undefeated on young season

pic.00_01_40_02.Still002
MTN West Network
Gauchos move to 4-0 with 64-59 win at San Jose State
By
Published 5:59 pm

SAN JOSE STATE, Calif. - Stephan Swenson drilled a three-pointer with 20 seconds left to put UCSB ahead by four points as the Gauchos edged San Jose State 64-59 on the road to move to 4-0 on the year.

Swenson scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half.

Senior Cole Anderson made 6-of-8 of his three-point attempts for a team-high 18 points.

Kenny Pohto turned in a terrific game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

UCSB hosts UTEP on Wednesday at 7pm to begin a 4-game homestand.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
college basketball
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content