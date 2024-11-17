Skip to Content
Marin scores 31 points again as UCSB tops San Jose State to snap 2-game slide

pic.00_04_32_10.Still004
Gauchos improve to 2-2 with a 86-76 win over the Spartans
By
New
Published 7:20 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alyssa Marin tied her career-high with her second straight 31-point performance as UCSB defeated San Jose State 86-76 to snap a 2-game slide.

The Camarillo High School alum Marin was 22-of-25 from the free throw line as UCSB outscored the Spartans at the charity stripe by 15 points.

Zoe Borter scored 17 points and Anya Choice added 11 points as UCSB improved to 2-2 on the season.

They host NCAA Division 3 opponent Cal Lutheran on Thursday.

