CHENEY, WA. - Cal Poly used a 15-3 run to open up the second half on their way to building a 22-point second half lead at Eastern Washington.

The home Eagles pulled within a point with 36 seconds left but the Mustangs held on for an 82-78 road win to improve to 3-2 on the year.

Owen Koonce had a team-high 19 points to lead five Mustangs in double-figures in points.