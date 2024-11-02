Skip to Content
Bad week gets worse for SBCC football as rival Hancock dominates Vaqueros

Hancock dominates SBCC 56-7
Published 11:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros got kicked after they were already down.

Rival Hancock College routed SBCC 56-7 after news broke earlier this week that the Vaqueros are being punished for recruiting violations.

SBCC has a postseason ban until 2026 and their recruiting is limited to the local area for the next couple of years as well.

As for the game Hancock got 4 touchdown passes from former Bishop Diego High School star AJ Vele as they improved to 4-4 on the year.

The Bulldogs led 35-0 at the half as SBCC falls to 2-6.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

