Bad week gets worse for SBCC football as rival Hancock dominates Vaqueros

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros got kicked after they were already down.

Rival Hancock College routed SBCC 56-7 after news broke earlier this week that the Vaqueros are being punished for recruiting violations.

SBCC has a postseason ban until 2026 and their recruiting is limited to the local area for the next couple of years as well.

As for the game Hancock got 4 touchdown passes from former Bishop Diego High School star AJ Vele as they improved to 4-4 on the year.

The Bulldogs led 35-0 at the half as SBCC falls to 2-6.