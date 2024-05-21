More aces for UCSB Tennis as Honer and Masjuan advance to Round of 16 at NCAA Singles Championships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB has a pair of All-American tennis players.

Both Amelia Honer and Pablo Masjuan earned All-American status by advancing to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Singles National Championships in Oklahoma.

Honer defeated 11th-ranked Ayana Akli of South Carolina 6-4, 6-2.

She next faces #37 Julia Garcia Ruiz of Oklahoma.

Honer also teamed up with Gauchos teammate Kira Reuter to advance to the Round of 16 with a victory over a North Carolina State squad.

They next go up against a team from host school Oklahoma State.

On the men's side Pablo Masjuan defeated 38th-ranked Sebastian Dominko of Notre Dame 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

He will now face #15 Cooper Williams of Harvard.

Masjuan then teamed up with Gauchos teammate Gianluca Brunkow to win their opening doubles match against a team from Michigan.

Masjuan and Brunkow advance to the Round of 16.