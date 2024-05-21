Skip to Content
More aces for UCSB Tennis as Honer and Masjuan advance to Round of 16 at NCAA Singles Championships

Amelia Honer and Pablos Masjuan continue to win at NCAA Championships
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB has a pair of All-American tennis players.

Both Amelia Honer and Pablo Masjuan earned All-American status by advancing to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Singles National Championships in Oklahoma.

Honer defeated 11th-ranked Ayana Akli of South Carolina 6-4, 6-2.

She next faces #37 Julia Garcia Ruiz of Oklahoma.

Honer also teamed up with Gauchos teammate Kira Reuter to advance to the Round of 16 with a victory over a North Carolina State squad.

They next go up against a team from host school Oklahoma State.

On the men's side Pablo Masjuan defeated 38th-ranked Sebastian Dominko of Notre Dame 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

He will now face #15 Cooper Williams of Harvard.

Masjuan then teamed up with Gauchos teammate Gianluca Brunkow to win their opening doubles match against a team from Michigan.

Masjuan and Brunkow advance to the Round of 16.

