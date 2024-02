FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal Poly remained winless in the Big West with a 68-50 loss at Cal State Fullerton.

Quentin Jones had a team-high 14 points for the Mustangs who dropped to 0-15 in league and 4-23 on the season.

Tory San Antonio and Dominic Brewton scored 20 points apiece for the Titans who made 12-three pointers as a team.

Cal Poly has now lost 33 straight Big West regular season games in a row.