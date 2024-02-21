Cal Poly walks-off against North Dakota State as bats come alive in 9th inning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Junior transfer Cal Poly outfielder Dylan Knowles couldn't have dreamed a better outcome in his first at bat as a Mustang. After coming in to pinch run in the eighth, Knowles came up in the bottom of the ninth with the score tied 4-4 with runners on first and third. On the first pitch he saw, he singled up the middle to bring in the winning run and earn the Mustangs (2-2) a 5-4 victory over North Dakota State Wednesday evening at Baggett Stadium.

On what was a light hitting night for the Mustangs, who had one hit through the first eight innings, It was the top of the order that came through for Cal Poly. Senior center fielder Jake Steels had two of the four hits on the night for the Mustangs and scored the winning run. Senior first baseman Joe Yorke had one hit but collected two RBIs via a sac fly and a groundout.

After surrendering three runs to the Bison (0-4) in the first inning, Cal Poly pitching settled down from there as four relievers combined to pitch 8 1/3 innings while only allowing one run and four hits after freshman starting pitcher Christopher Downs was taken out with two outs in the first inning.

Yorke brought in Cal Poly's first two runs in the third and fifth innings to make it a one run game heading into the sixth.

Sophomore reliever Charlie Royle came in with two outs in the first inning to record the final out and keep it a three-run inning.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Cal Poly loaded the bases. Yorke hit a sac fly to center that brought in Cal Poly's first run of the game.

North Dakota State pushed the lead to 4-2 in the seventh after scoring a run via a throwing error by the Mustangs. Cal Poly then got a run back in the bottom half of the seventh as with two outs and runners at the corners, Cal Poly put the runner at first in motion which allowed the runner at third to score on the throw and get back within one run at 4-3.

Cal Poly then tied it 4-4 in the eighth after pinch runner Kemet Brown scored from third on a pass ball.

In the top of the ninth with two outs and a runner on second, reliever Tanner Sagouspe made the play of the night with an incredible catch along the first base line that saved what would have been the go ahead run.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Steels singled with one out. Then with two outs, Yorke singled up the middle to advance Steels to third. Knowles came up and finished the comeback with his walk-off single to center.

The win is Cal Poly's first via walk-off since April 18 of last season when Yorke walked it off against San Jose State.

The Mustangs will now head on the road for the first time this season this weekend to face No. 16 Texas for a three-game series starting Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT with sophomore Jakob Wright scheduled to get the start for the Mustangs.

