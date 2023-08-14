Winning ways should continue for UCSB Women’s Volleyball under head coach Matt Jones

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After three consecutive 20-win seasons for UCSB along comes Jones.

Matt Jones takes over as head coach of the Gauchos after Nicole Lantagne Welch retired.

Jones was the Gauchos associate head coach since 2017 so it should be a smooth transition especially with several talented players heading into their senior season.

Big West Libero of the Year Macall Peed, Big West First Team performer Michelle Ohwobete, Big West Honorable Mention Tasia Farmer and Briana McKnight bring loads of talent and experience to the court.

Those seniors will lead seven freshman that includes Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year setter Milan Rex.

UCSB also got two high-level transfers out of the PAC-12, middle blocker Andi Kreiling from Arizona State and setter Michelle Zhao from Washington State.

The Gauchos are looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

UCSB begins the season at home on August 25 with the start of the 3-day Thunderdome Classic.

The Gauchos will host New Mexico State on Friday at 7pm and then play the University of Denver and the University of North Florida during that weekend.