Westmont advances to championship game at NAIA World Series

LEWISTON, Idaho. - Westmont College got some payback and now the Warriors will try to leave the NAIA on the highest of notes as they will play for a World Series title.

The Warriors eliminated defending champion Southeastern (Florida) 6-4 to set up a winner-take-all final against Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) on Friday at 6:35 Pacific Time.

This will be the final sporting event for Westmont College as a member of the NAIA as they are moving to NCAA Division 2 competition starting this fall.

The Southeastern Fire had routed Westmont 10-3 one day earlier but the rematch was tight all the way.

In a seesaw game the Warriors grabbed the lead for good on a 2-run sixth inning single off the bat of Ryan DeSaegher who is having a huge tournament.

Westmont added to that 5-4 lead an inning later when the Fire left fielder dropped a routine fly that would have ended the inning.

Instead the drop allowed Daniel Patterson to race home to put Westmont up 6-4.

Warriors relief standout Lucien Wechsberg pitched 2.2 innings of 1-hit shutout ball striking out three batters.

Starter Bryan Peck picked up the win after working five innings allowing four runs and striking out 6.

He improves to 10-1 on the year and Westmont adds to their record-breaking season as they move to 47-9 and one victory away from winning it all.