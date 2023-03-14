UCSB standout Ila Lane enters transfer portal

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- UCSB senior Ila Lane has entered her name in the women's college basketball transfer portal.

Gauchos head coach Bonnie Henrickson wrote in a text that UCSB does not have her graduate program so that is why Lane has entered the portal.

Lane picked up her second First Team All-Big West selection this year and her third all-conference selection in her career.

The 6'4 forward/center led the league in field goal percentage(54.4 %), rebounding(8.3) and double-doubles(10).

This past season Lane became the 30th player in UCSB history to reach the 1,000 career point milestone and she is third on the all-time rebounding list for the Gauchos.

UCSB went 21-12 and advanced to the Big West Tournament title game.