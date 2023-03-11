UCSB outlasts Riverside in sensational semifinal as the Gauchos advance to Big West Tournament title game

HENDERSON, Nev. - It was a rough start but the Big West Tournament semifinal had a familiar ending as Gauchos star guard Ajay Mitchell closed out another opponent with a series of clutch shots.

The Big West Player of the Year Mitchell scored 11 of his team-high 28 points in the final 5:35 as the Gauchos beat UC Riverside 92-87 to advance to the finals where they will play Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at 6:30pm.

Josh Pierre-Louis scored 20 points before fouling out for the Gauchos who overcame a 13-2 deficit to begin the game.

Flynn Cameron scored a game-high 31 points for the Highlanders.