Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:42 pm

Westmont wins Santa Barbara Bracket and heads to Round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament

POSTGAME.00_00_15_06.Still001
Westmont wins Santa Barbara Bracket of NAIA Tournament

MONTECITO, Calif. - Stefanie Berberabe was not going to lose her last home game ever at Westmont College.

The Warriors all-time leading scorer was one of three Westmont players to tally 17 points as they beat Southern Oregon 63-49 in a second round NAIA National Tournament game.

By winning the 4-team Santa Barbara Bracket, Westmont earns a trip to Sioux City, Iowa for a Round of 16 game on Monday, March 13 against Marian, Indiana.

Westmont trailed 30-27 at halftime but surged ahead behind the hot-shooting Bailey Fong who made five 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Warriors grabbed a 47-40 lead.

Fong and Kate Goostrey joined Berberabe with 17 points apiece.

Berberabe took over in the 4th quarter with her scoring and passing as the Warriors pulled away and celebrated winning one more time at Murchison Gym.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content