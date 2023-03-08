Westmont wins Santa Barbara Bracket and heads to Round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament

MONTECITO, Calif. - Stefanie Berberabe was not going to lose her last home game ever at Westmont College.

The Warriors all-time leading scorer was one of three Westmont players to tally 17 points as they beat Southern Oregon 63-49 in a second round NAIA National Tournament game.

By winning the 4-team Santa Barbara Bracket, Westmont earns a trip to Sioux City, Iowa for a Round of 16 game on Monday, March 13 against Marian, Indiana.

Westmont trailed 30-27 at halftime but surged ahead behind the hot-shooting Bailey Fong who made five 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Warriors grabbed a 47-40 lead.

Fong and Kate Goostrey joined Berberabe with 17 points apiece.

Berberabe took over in the 4th quarter with her scoring and passing as the Warriors pulled away and celebrated winning one more time at Murchison Gym.