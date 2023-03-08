Gauchos give Aggies plenty of agony as UCSB dominates Big West quarterfinal

HENDERSON, Calif. - Less than a week ago UCSB was routed in their final home game by UC Davis.

But the Gauchos got their revenge as they dominated the Aggies 70-36 in a Big West Tournament quarterfinal game.

UCSB will play Cal State Bakersfield at noon on Friday in a semifinal game after the roadrunners stunned top-seed UC Irvine in double-overtime 61-59.

The Gauchos basically put this game away with Davis in the first ten minutes as they jumped out to a 28-10 lead after the first quarter.

Senior Ila Lane scored 10 of her 14 points in that opening quarter while Anya Choice tallied 8 of her 12 points as well including 2-of-2 from three-point distance.

UCSB shot almost 78 percent in that first quarter.

The second quarter was no better for the Aggies as they were held to just 3 points as UCSB went into halftime leading 41-13 and the rest was a formality.

The Gauchos were led in scoring by Alyssa Marin who had 15 points.

Lane(14 pts, 10 reb) and Alexis Tucker(11 pts, 10 reb) had double-doubles as the Gauchos improved to 20-11 on the season.